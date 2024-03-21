JOIN US
puducherry

C P Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Puducherry Lt Governor on March 22

Radhakrishnan, who has also been assigned additional responsibility as Telangana Governor, would be sworn as the union territory's Lt Governor at 7.30 pm on Friday.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 13:31 IST

Puducherry: Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan will assume additional charge as the Lt Governor of Puducherry at a function at Raj Nivas here on Friday.

Radhakrishnan, who has also been assigned additional responsibility as Telangana Governor, would be sworn as the union territory's Lt Governor at 7.30 pm on Friday. Chief Justice of the Madras High Court SV Gangapurwala would administer the oath to him, official sources said.

Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned from the posts of Governor of Telangana and Puducherry Lt Governor on Monday last to contest the April 19 Lok Sabha polls from Chennai (South) constituency.

(Published 21 March 2024, 13:31 IST)
