Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Rape accused, Punjab AAP MLA Pathanmajra flees to Australia

A Patiala court has already initiated proclaimed offender proceedings against Pathanmajra after he failed to appear in connection with the rape case.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 07:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 07:29 IST
India NewsAAPPunjabrape accused

Follow us on :

Follow Us