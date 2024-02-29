Badals got Rs 108 cr waived in taxes for luxury hotel, alleges Punjab CM; SAD issues rejoinder

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday alleged that the Badal family had taxes worth Rs 108 crore waived for a Mohali-based luxury hotel -- Sukhvilas -- by way of a "tailor-made" eco-tourism policy during the Akali regime.

The state government will take action in the matter, he said.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) dared Mann to register a case to substantiate his allegations against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal or apologise for uttering "malicious lies", failing which he should be ready to face another defamation suit.

Addressing the media here, Mann claimed that the Badal family claimed tax exemption worth Rs 108 crore for the luxury hotel project for a period of ten years from 2007-2017.

He said Sukhvilas is a 7-star hotel and charges 4-5 lakh per night for some rooms.

Metro Ecogreen Resort is the real name of this hotel, which is located in Palanpur village in Majri block of Mohali district, he said.

"It was a conflict of interest and misuse of power," Mann alleged.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that the Akali government framed Punjab eco-tourism policy, 2009 to "facilitate" the construction of the hotel.

As construction could not take place on this land, which is a forest area, they brought the eco-tourism policy in 2009 and later brought an amendment in the law for the construction of the hotel, he alleged.

Before setting up the hotel, there used to be a poultry farm owned by the Badal family, he claimed.

"Later, the Change of Land Use permission was given to build the hotel. Who would have refused the CLU when they themselves were in power. Even though, under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, no commercial activity could be undertaken there," Mann said.