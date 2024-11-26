Home
Farmer leader Dallewal to begin fast unto death from Nov 26 in Punjab's Khanauri

The protesting farmers had accused the Centre of not taking any step to accept their demands, stating that it had not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February 18.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 19:24 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 19:24 IST
