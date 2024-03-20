Health Ministry seeks report from Punjab government on IVF treatment of Moosewala's mother

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has sought from the Punjab government a detailed report on the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur which led to her giving birth at the age of 58.

The ministry has flagged the age of Kaur, stating that as per law the age limit for a woman undergoing Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services is between 21 and 50 years.

Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district. They had opted for IVF technique.

While seeking a report from the Punjab government, the ministry has referred to a media report which mentioned that Kaur underwent IVF treatment at the age of 58.