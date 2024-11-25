Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Navjot Sidhu issues clarification after doctors question his claim on cancer diet

During a press conference in Amritsar on November 21, Sidhu stated that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had been declared cancer-free, emphasizing the role of dietary and lifestyle changes in her recovery.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 15:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 15:12 IST
India NewshealthPunjabNavjot Singh SidhuCancerDiet

Follow us on :

Follow Us