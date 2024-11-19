Punjab: Congress MP Channi apologises for 'derogatory' remarks against women

<p>Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi apologised for his alleged derogatory remarks against women on Tuesday, a day after the state women's commission issued a show-cause notice to him.</p>.<p>"If anyone's sentiments have been hurt, I apologise with folded hands," the Congress leader told reporters, adding that he could never think of saying anything against women.</p>.<p>"I am not against anyone. Whosoever is hurt, I apologise," said the Jalandhar MP.</p>.Senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim apologises for derogatory remark against woman BJP leader.<p>Taking suo motu cognisance of a video of Channi circulating on social media, the Punjab State Women Commission on Monday issued the show-cause notice to him for making alleged derogatory remarks against women and two communities while campaigning for Congress candidate Amrita Warring in Gidderbaha for the November 20 assembly bypolls.</p>.<p>Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill asked Channi to reply within a day.</p>.<p>If he fails to respond, the director general of police will be asked to register an FIR against him, she said.</p>.<p>The AAP and the BJP have condemned Channi's remarks.</p>.<p>Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said the use of such "vulgar and divisive language" by a leader who held the office of chief minister to attack political opponents is beyond unacceptable.</p>.<p>Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur said Channi showed his "low mentality" against women through his remarks. </p>