Punjab: Congress MP Channi apologises for 'derogatory' remarks against women

'If anyone's sentiments have been hurt, I apologise with folded hands,' the Congress leader told reporters, adding that he could never think of saying anything against women.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:10 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 09:10 IST
India NewsPunjabCharanjit Singh Channi

