Railways transports 3 crore passengers on Nov 4 in highest single-day figure ever

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a> has said it recorded a historic milestone by transporting more than 3 crore passengers on November 4, 2024, marking the highest single-day passenger figure in the railway network's history. </p><p>The massive surge in passengers was part of the ongoing festivities - which included the travel rush in view of Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.</p><p>On November 4, railways carried a record number of 120.72 lakh non-suburban passengers. This included 19.43 lakh reserved passengers and 101.29 lakh unreserved non-suburban passengers. Similarly, the suburban traffic reached a record 180 lakh passengers, making it the highest single-day passenger figure of the year, said a statement. </p><p>Approx 6.85 crore passengers travelled in Indian Railways to Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand during the period from October 1 to November 5 through scheduled trains -- a number far exceeding twice the combined populations of countries such as Australia and New Zealand, the statement said.</p><p><strong>Special trains</strong></p><p>Railways is preparing for the anticipated return rush beginning November 8, 2024, With the ending of Chhath Puja festival. Special trains have been announced to accommodate the returning passengers with additional trains planned for the Samastipur, Danapur divisions and other divisions as needed to meet the local demand.</p><p>The return rush for Chhath Puja is set to begin after sunrise on November 8, 2024, with 164 special trains scheduled to accommodate the high passenger flow. Following this, Indian Railways has planned 160 special trains for November 9, 161 for November 10, and 155 for November 11, ensuring sufficient capacity to manage the expected surge in travellers during the festive period.</p><p>During this year's festive season from October 1 to November 5, 2024, railways achieved a remarkable feat by transporting 65 lakh passengers on 4,521 special trains in the last 36 days. These additional services have played a crucial role in facilitating smooth travel during the ongoing Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.These special efforts of Railways ensured lakhs of passengers could reach their destinations comfortably. This achievement shows Railways' commitment to meeting the increased demand during peak festival times, making travel easier and more accessible for all.</p><p>To meet the increased travel demand during the festive period from October 1 to November 30, 2024, Indian Railways announced a total of 7,724 special trains, marking a 73 per cent increase compared to last year's 4,429 special train services. This substantial expansion aims to ensure seamless travel during the peak festival season. Indian Railways has operated an average of 175 special trains per day over the past four days to carry passengers to their destinations for Chhath Puja, the statement added. </p>