The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra's son in connection with the paper leak case, reported news agency ANI, citing unnamed sources.

The premises of Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar were raided by the ED in connection with the case last week. The action came just as Rajasthan heads into Assembly polls this month.

