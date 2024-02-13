Rajasthan farmers lend support, plan tractor rally to Delhi on Feb 21

Jaipur: Lending support to the farmers’ Delhi Chalo protest over legal guarantee for the MSP, farmers in Rajasthan, angry over the inordinate delay in bringing in the MSP law, are planning a tractor rally to Delhi on Feb 21.

The tractor rally would first congregate in Jaipur and would proceed to Delhi on Feb 21, when they would also urge the Chief Minister to accompany them to the capital, demanding a reserve price and MSP for crops.

Farmers from districts of Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar are on their way to Delhi to join the 'Delhi Chalo' march, Rampal Jat, national president of Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rajasthan told Deccan Herald.

He said the Central government has declared a war on farmers as if farmers are dangerous enemies of the state. He says : “All we are asking is to bring a law on MSP. The committee on MSP obviously has not done its work. Why is there so much delay over declaring the reserve price of crops? Farmers, who work so hard , are getting exploited in this way as they have to sell their produce at a lower price.”