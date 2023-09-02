Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan HC issues show-cause notice to CM Gehlot on plea against 'corruption' in judiciary remark

Gehlot had said, "Corruption is rampant in the judiciary. I've heard that some lawyers themselves take judgement in writing and the same judgement is pronounced." Thousands of advocates boycotted work on Friday in protest.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 09:45 IST

Follow Us

A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a PIL seeking suo moto criminal contempt proceedings against him.

The PIL was filed by local advocate Shivcharan Gupta on Thursday following the chief minister's remark suggesting "corruption" in the judiciary.

A division bench headed by Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice Ashutosh Kumar heard the matter on Saturday and issued the notice to Gehlot, directing him to respond within three weeks.

While talking to reporters in Jaipur on Wednesday, Gehlot said, "Corruption is rampant in the judiciary today. I have heard that some lawyers themselves take the judgement in writing and the same judgement is pronounced."

However, after facing criticism, the chief minister later clarified that what he had said was not his personal opinion and that he has always "respected and believed" in the judiciary.

In protest against the chief minister's comment, thousands of advocates boycotted work in the high court and lower courts in Jodhpur on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 September 2023, 09:45 IST)
India NewsRajasthanAshok GehlotCorruptionRajasthan High Court

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT