Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan's 'living dead': Digital exclusion hurts pensioners in BJP state

As per the Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Act, 2023, all elderly, disabled or widowed women can get a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 a month, with an annual increment of 15 per cent.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 08:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 08:23 IST
India NewsRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us