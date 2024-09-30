Temple priest killed in leopard attack in Udaipur

<p>Udaipur: An elderly temple priest was killed in a suspected leopard attack here, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Gogunda on Sunday morning.</p>.<p>Vishnu Giri, 65, was sleeping outside the temple in the Rathodo Ka Gudha area in Gogunda when a wild animal dragged him into the forest and mauled him to death. His mutilated body was found nearly 150 metres from the temple on Monday morning, police said.</p>.Leopard on the prowl in Karnataka university campus; 50 foresters deployed.<p>Locals claimed Giri was attacked by a leopard. However, an investigation is underway to ascertain if he was attacked by a leopard or some other animal, forest officials said.</p>.<p>Gogunda has been gripped by fear due to multiple leopard attacks over the last few days. Five people have been killed in these attacks. </p>