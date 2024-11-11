Home
Thai woman shot at on resisting molestation bid at Udaipur hotel; four held

The 24-year-old victim, Thank Chanok, is undergoing treatment at the Udaipur District Hospital and is now out of danger, police added.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 10:56 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 10:56 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanMolestationUdaipur

