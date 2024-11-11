Thai woman shot at on resisting molestation bid at Udaipur hotel; four held

<p>Jaipur: Four men have been arrested for firing at a Thai woman after she tried to resist an alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/molestation">molestation </a>attempt by one of them in Udaipur, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The 24-year-old victim, Thank Chanok, is undergoing treatment at the Udaipur District Hospital and is now out of danger, they added.</p>.<p>The accused were identified as Rahul Gurjar (25), Akshay Khubchandani (25), Dhruv Suhalka (21), and Mahim Chaudhary (20), Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said.</p>.Missing woman found dead in lake in Thane.<p>According to the SP, Chanok was staying in a hotel in Udaipur with a female friend and around 1:30 am on Saturday, she left the hotel alone under the pretext of meeting some friends, who took her to another hotel room for a liquor party.</p>.<p>When one of the men, Rahul Gurjar, tried to molest her, Chanok bit him in self-defence, the SP said.</p>.<p>In anger, Gurjar allegedly shot at the woman with his country-made pistol, he added.</p>.<p>The four men, however, got panicked and rushed the woman to a private hospital, where they left her and fled. She was later referred to the district hospital for treatment of a bullet injury near her ribs, Goyal said. </p>