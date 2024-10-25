Violence erupts over bursting crackers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

<p>Jaipur: One person suffered minor injuries after a clash broke out between members of two communities allegedly over bursting firecrackers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>They said some men were bursting firecrackers at Mangla Chowk when another group objected to it.</p>.<p>"The altercation turned into a stabbing incident in which one Devendra Singh suffered minor injuries," a police official said.</p>.<p>Following the stabbing incident, members of both communities pelted each other with stones. A car was also set ablaze.</p>.BJP govt brought water to Shekhwati region, while Congress overlooked its concerns: Rajasthan CM.<p>Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said additional force was deployed in the area and the situation was under control.</p>.<p>More than 25 people have been detained in connection with the incident, he added. </p>