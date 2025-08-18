Menu
india

Rajnath Singh dials Stalin seeking support for NDA’s VP nominee C P Radhakrishnan

Sources told DH that Singh spoke to Stalin over the phone, but the latter didn’t give any commitment over supporting Radhakrishnan, known as CPR, who hails from Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 09:14 IST
