News Now: Security heightened in Ayodhya ahead of PM's visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed by various groups of artistes from across the country as he arrives here Saturday to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new airport before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office said more than 1,400 performers will present folk art and cultural programmes in a total of 40 stages set up along the route from the airport to the railway station, Ram Path.