Homeindia

LIVE
News Now: Security heightened in Ayodhya ahead of PM's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya today, the streets in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh have been decorated with flowers to give the city a 'divine look'. Prime Minister Modi is slated to inaugurate an international airport and the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station today. Track all the latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 30 December 2023, 03:24 IST

Highlights
02:0230 Dec 2023

Israel Embassy blast | Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons at the Tughlaq Road police station in the suspicious blast near the Israel Embassy December 26: Delhi Police

02:0230 Dec 2023

Biden admin sidesteps Congress again, approves military equipment sale to Israel

01:5930 Dec 2023

Security heightened near the public meeting venue of PM Modi, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh:.

03:2430 Dec 2023

Heavy security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya today

03:1630 Dec 2023

Visuals from Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's visit to the city.

03:1530 Dec 2023

Folk artists perform in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

03:1530 Dec 2023

Visuals of the new Amrit Bharat train, which PM Narendra Modi will flag off in Ayodhya today.

03:1430 Dec 2023

Around 80 flights reported delayed due to weather conditions till 8.30 am today at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport: Sources

02:3230 Dec 2023

People will be happy after seeing PM Modi in Ayodhya: Chief Priest Of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Acharya Satyendra Das

02:3130 Dec 2023

PM Modi to be welcomed in Ayodhya on Saturday by over 1,400 artistes

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed by various groups of artistes from across the country as he arrives here Saturday to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new airport before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office said more than 1,400 performers will present folk art and cultural programmes in a total of 40 stages set up along the route from the airport to the railway station, Ram Path.

02:3030 Dec 2023

PM to flag off Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat service through video link from Ayodhya on Dec 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express through video link on Saturday, a Central Railway official said.

A CR release said the PM will virtually flag off the 8-coach service while addressing a function at the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham railway station in Uttar Pradesh. He will also flag off two Amrit Bharat and five other Vande Bharat services between different cities.

In its inaugural run, the 02705 Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat train will tentatively depart from the Marathwada city at 11am and will arrive in the metropolis at 6:45pm.

02:0230 Dec 2023

02:0230 Dec 2023

(Published 30 December 2023, 02:12 IST)
