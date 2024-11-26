Home
Rapid increase of Himalayan glacial lakes: NGT issues notice to Centre, others

The NGT took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a news report showing about 10.81 per cent increase of the glacial lakes in the last 13 years due to the rising temperatures.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 10:04 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 10:04 IST
