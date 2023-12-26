Returning Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat writes to PM Modi

Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which she has announced that she is returning the state honours—Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award—which she had received.
Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had announced that she is giving up the sport while Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri.
Phogat has also posted the letter she has written to PM Modi on the social media platform X.
These wrestlers had been protesting against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of female wrestlers.
Phogat and the two other wrestlers announced their respective decisions after Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan, won the WFI elections.
Notably, the central government has suspended the WFI by saying that the body had flouted the Sports Code.