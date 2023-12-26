Returning Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat writes to PM Modi

Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which she has announced that she is returning the state honours—Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award—which she had received.

Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had announced that she is giving up the sport while Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri.

Phogat has also posted the letter she has written to PM Modi on the social media platform X.