Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
RIP Sitaram Yechury: Condolences pour in as veteran Left leader passes away

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after prolonged illness. The veteran politician was 72 and had been in a critical medical condition and was on respiratory support. Condolences have begun pouring in from all quarters with leaders from Congress, Left Front expressing grief over Yechury's death. Track DH for latest updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 September 2024, 11:25 IST

Follow Us :

16:5512 Sep 2024

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee said Yechury's simplicity and profound understanding of public policy were truly remarkable

16:5312 Sep 2024

Priyanka Gandhi expresses condolences on the death of Rajya Sabha MP

16:5312 Sep 2024

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles Yechury's demise, calls him unparalleled leader of Communist movement

16:4312 Sep 2024

A man of unwavering conviction: Congress leader Pawan Khera expresses grief over Yechury's death

16:3812 Sep 2024

'A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country': Rahul Gandhi remembers Yechury

Published 12 September 2024, 11:07 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Sitaram YechuryLeft Front

Follow us on :

Follow Us