RIP Sitaram Yechury: Condolences pour in as veteran Left leader passes away
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after prolonged illness. The veteran politician was 72 and had been in a critical medical condition and was on respiratory support. Condolences have begun pouring in from all quarters with leaders from Congress, Left Front expressing grief over Yechury's death. Track DH for latest updates!
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee said Yechury's simplicity and profound understanding of public policy were truly remarkable
Sad to hear about the passing of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury Ji. While our political ideologies often clashed, I had the privilege of interacting with him during several opposition meetings over the last couple of years. His simplicity, profound understanding of public…
Priyanka Gandhi expresses condolences on the death of Rajya Sabha MP
The passing away of Shri Sitaram Yechury is a profound loss for all of us.
His years of service and devotion to our country is worthy of the greatest respect. Most of all, he was an inherently decent human being who brought a sense of balance and gentleness to the harsh world… pic.twitter.com/DtwXI11jQb