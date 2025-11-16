Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Robert Vadra doubts NDA’s big Bihar win, seeks repoll

Without naming the NDA, Vadra claimed no one agreed with the outcome of the Bihar polls.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 16:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 16:37 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNDABihar NewsRobert VadraBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us