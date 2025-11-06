Menu
'Rs 100 for water bottle, Rs 700 for coffee': Supreme Court raises concerns over exorbitant rates, says cinema halls will be empty

'This (rates) should be fixed. Cinema as it is declining, make it more reasonable for people to come and enjoy, otherwise, cinema halls will be empty,' Justice Nath said.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 07:39 IST
India News

