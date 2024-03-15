RSS tweaks training programmes to attract more people to join Sangh

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has brought about changes in the content and nomenclature of its yearly training programmes and the revisions will be implemented from this year itself, said RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Friday.

He said more and more people are coming forward to be a part of the Sangh, asserting that even those who are called minorities are already involved in Sangh 'shakhas' (gatherings) and its activities.

He was addressing a press conference during the Sangh’s annual ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ conclave, which started in Nagpur on Friday.

Vaidya said slight changes have been introduced in their 7-day ‘Prathamik Shiksha Varg’, 20-day ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg-Pratham Varsh’, 20-day ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg-Dvitya Varsh’ and 25-day ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg-Tritiya Varsh’ training programmes.

According to Vaidya, they now have a 3-day ‘Prarambhik Varg’ programme for new Sangh workers.

The new recruits will then take part in the ‘Prathamik Shiksha Varg’ followed by a 15-day ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg’, which was earlier called ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg-Pratham Varsh’ and had a duration of 20 days.

Vaidya said that youth in large numbers are attending the Sangh training programmes. Every year, 15,000 to 17,000 young individuals participate in the ‘Pratham Shiksha Varg’ (Pratham Varsh class) and about 1 lakh in the ‘Prathamik Shiksha Varg’, he said.

“Henceforth, the ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg' (Pratham Varsh) will be for 15 days,” Vaidya said.

The earlier training classes of ‘Dvitya Varsha’ and ‘Tritya Varsh’ will now be called ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg-1’ and ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg-2’, respectively, said the RSS leader.