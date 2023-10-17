Same-Sex Marriage: Timeline

November 25, 2022: Two gay couples approach the Supreme Court, seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.
Credit: PTI File Photo
A two-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud seeks a response from the Central government.
December 14, 2022: The Supreme Court issues notice in another plea filed by one Indian national and one US citizen, seeking recognition under the Foreign Marriage Act, 1969.
Representative image of LGBTQIA+.
Credit: iStock Photo
January 6, 2023: The Supreme Court transfers all petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages pending before different high courts to the Apex court.
The Supreme Court of India.
Credit: PTI File Photo
March 12, 2023: The Centre filed an affidavit before the SC opposing same-sex marriage.
March 13, 2023: The SC refers the case to a Constitution Bench.
April 1, 2023: The Jamiat Ulama-I- Hind opposed the pleas.
April 6, 2023: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) supports same-sex marriages.
April 15, 2023: The Supreme Court notified the composition of the five-judge bench.
The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha during pronouncement of verdict on same-sex marriages.
Credit: PTI Photo
April 17, 2023: The Centre files a new application, questioning the maintainability of the batch of pleas.
April 17, 2023: The NCPCR says children raised by same-sex parents may have limited exposure.
May 11, 2023: The Constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud reserved its verdict.