Homeindia

Same-Sex Marriage: Timeline

As the Supreme Court delivered its verdict today noting that it cannot give the right to marriage to queer couples, putting the onus on the Parliament for necessary laws, here is a timeline of all the important events that led to todays verdict.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 07:55 IST

November 25, 2022: Two gay couples approach the Supreme Court, seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Credit: PTI File  Photo

A two-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud seeks a response from the Central government. 

December 14, 2022: The Supreme Court issues notice in another plea filed by one Indian national and one US citizen, seeking recognition under the Foreign Marriage Act, 1969.

Representative image of LGBTQIA+.

Credit: iStock Photo

January 6, 2023: The Supreme Court transfers all petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages pending before different high courts to the Apex court.

The Supreme Court of India.

Credit: PTI File Photo

March 12, 2023: The Centre filed an affidavit before the SC opposing same-sex marriage.

March 13, 2023: The SC refers the case to a Constitution Bench.

April 1, 2023: The Jamiat Ulama-I- Hind opposed the pleas. 

April 6, 2023: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) supports same-sex marriages.

April 15, 2023: The Supreme Court notified the composition of the five-judge bench. 

The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha during pronouncement of verdict on same-sex marriages.

Credit: PTI Photo

April 17, 2023: The Centre files a new application, questioning the maintainability of the batch of pleas. 

April 17, 2023: The NCPCR says children raised by same-sex parents may have limited exposure.

May 11, 2023: The Constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud reserved its verdict.

October 17,2023: Verdict delivered

(Published 17 October 2023, 07:55 IST)
