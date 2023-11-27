SC expresses satisfaction over steps taken to prevent lumpy skin disease in cattle

"In light of these steps, we are satisfied that these proceedings can be closed as of now while leaving it open for the petitioner(s) to approach the central/state governments as and when required to address any related issue(s)," the bench said in its order passed on November 20.

"We have no reason to doubt that the state governments will take prompt action and give serious consideration to the issues that may be raised by the petitioner(s) in the future," it said.

The bench was hearing two separate petitions, including the one filed by a social and animal activist who had sought a direction to the Centre and others to pass a law for the protection of cattle and saving them from lumpy skin disease.

The top court said it had in October last year issued notice to the respondents on the plea for the limited purpose of finding out whether the Centre has formulated a national health plan to prevent and cure the lumpy skin disease virus epidemic amongst cows and other cattle.

"Both the Union of India and the Animal Welfare Board of India, in their counter-affidavits, have taken the stand that the matter in issue falls within the ambit of the states. It is further stated that they have issued guidelines and policy circulars from time to time, whereunder around 8.16 crore cattle have since been vaccinated," it said.

The bench noted that the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab and the Delhi government have also filed their respective counter-affidavits, explaining the steps taken by them to prevent the spread of disease among the cows and allocation of funds made by them for cattle vaccination.

"It is apparent from the counter-affidavits that the budgetary allocation and the consequential expenditure incurred vary from state to state depending upon the total population of the cattle and the financial condition of that state," it said while disposing of both the pleas.

On the further expansion of these proceedings, as sought by the petitioners, concerning the formulation of policies for sustainable programs for indigenous cows as compared to crossbreeds and exotic breeds and others, the court granted them liberty to submit a comprehensive representation in this regard to the Centre for taking an appropriate policy decision within a reasonable time.