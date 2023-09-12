Seat sharing, poll strategy on table at Oppn bloc I.N.D.I.A Coordination Committee meet to be held on Sept 13

The coordination and election strategy committee of I.N.D.I.A bloc will meet here for the first time on Wednesday to discuss joint election campaigns, rallies and the contentious seat-sharing process.

The meeting will be held at the NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence here at 4 pm which will be attended by leaders including K C Venugopal, T R Baalu, Hemant Soren, Sanjay Raut, Tejashwi Yadav, Raghav Chadha, Javed Ali Khan, Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh, Omar Abdullah, D Raja and Mehbooba Mufti.

However, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will not be attending the meeting, as he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. Trinamool sources said it would not be sending a replacement for the meeting as a “political point”.