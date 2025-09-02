<p>India achieved a major milestone in its semiconductor journey with the validation of the Vikram-3201 microprocessor in space during the PSLV-C60 mission. </p><p>This indigenously developed 32-bit processor was formally presented to Prime Minister Modi by Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Semicon India 2025 conference, marking a significant step toward self-reliance in advanced chip technology.</p>.India's first indigenous water-soluble fertiliser technology to cut dependence on Chinese import.<p>Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali, Punjab, the Vikram-32 chip is the country’s first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor. Engineered to endure the extreme conditions of space missions, it can perform complex calculations, handle decimal numbers, and process data in 32-bit segments efficiently. The chip’s design also allows it to withstand high radiation and temperature variations, ensuring reliability in satellite launches and other space applications.</p><p>The development of Vikram-32 reflects India’s rapid progress in semiconductor technology since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission 2021. In just over three years, the nation has advanced from being a major consumer to a creator of high-end chips, driven by strong R&D, supportive government policies, and a growing innovation ecosystem.</p><p>Beyond space exploration, Vikram-32 holds potential for defence, aerospace, automotive, and energy industries, signalling broader applications for India’s strategic sectors. At Semicon India 2025, Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw also announced the construction of five new semiconductor fabrication units and approval of ten major projects with investments exceeding Rs 1.60 lakh crore across six states. Additionally, more than 23 chip design startups have received support under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme.</p><p>Presenting the Vikram-32 to PM Modi symbolised both a technological breakthrough and India’s emergence as a key player in the global semiconductor value chain, as the three-day conference focused on building a resilient and sustainable chip ecosystem.</p>