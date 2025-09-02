Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Semicon India 2025: India unveils Vikram-32; First indigenous space-grade microprocessor presented to PM Modi

Developed by ISRO Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali, the Vikram-32 chip is the country’s first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 12:39 IST
India NewsISROScienceVikram

Follow us on :

Follow Us