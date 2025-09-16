Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Settled so expeditiously...': Jairam Ramesh takes dig after SC issues 'clean chit', shuts case against Vantara

"If only all cases are dealt with and settled so expeditiously and categorically -- of course, without this mysterious 'sealed cover' business!" Ramesh said.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 09:00 IST
Indian PoliticsSupreme CourtJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us