Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand slams PM Modi for failing to ban cow slaughter in country

Lucknow: A day after skipping a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as it was 'incomplete,' Swami Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj, the Shankaracharya of Badrikashram Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand, on Monday attacked prime minister Narendra Modi for not enacting a law to ban cow slaughter throughout the country and said that India never had a President or PM who could be called 'real' Hindu.

Speaking to reporters here, the Shankaracharya, who had embarked on a nationwide ''Goraksha Yatra'' (Cow protection Yatra), said that the BJP got votes of the Hindus in the name of cow protection but its government did not do anything in the past ten years in this regard.

''Before becoming PM Narendra Modi used to say that his heart ached when cows were slaughtered....he has become PM for the third time....does his heart not ache for the cows now?,'' he said.