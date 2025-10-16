Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Shoe throwing incident: AG grants consent to initiate contempt action against lawyer

Singh said social media has gone “berserk” over the incident that took place on October 6 and was demeaning the institutional integrity and dignity.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 07:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 07:02 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtattackAttorney GeneralB R Gavai

Follow us on :

Follow Us