450 Bengal tourists still stranded in Sikkim, 11 people missing, 18 bodies recovered

Around 450 tourists from Bengal are still stranded in remote regions of Sikkim, eleven persons are missing, and eighteen bodies have recovered so far, an official note by the West Bengal government on the flood situation in north Bengal due to the Sikkim calamity and flash flood, stated on Thursday.

Eleven persons – ten from Rangpo forest valley, and one from Tarkhola – from Kalimpong district on the Sikkim border are missing. Eighteen bodies have been recovered. Of the six identified bodies, four are of jawans, and two of civilians.

Two NDRF teams are, at present, deployed in Jalpaiguri, and four SDRF teams are deployed in three districts – Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar. In the four districts – Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar – the 25 shelter camps have 3,584 persons, as of now.