450 Bengal tourists still stranded in Sikkim, 11 people missing, 18 bodies recovered

Around 450 tourists from Bengal are still stranded in remote regions of Sikkim, eleven persons are missing, and eighteen bodies have recovered so far, an official note by the West Bengal government on the flood situation in north Bengal due to the Sikkim calamity and flash flood, stated on Thursday.
Eleven persons – ten from Rangpo forest valley, and one from Tarkhola – from Kalimpong district on the Sikkim border are missing. Eighteen bodies have been recovered. Of the six identified bodies, four are of jawans, and two of civilians.
Two NDRF teams are, at present, deployed in Jalpaiguri, and four SDRF teams are deployed in three districts – Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar. In the four districts – Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar – the 25 shelter camps have 3,584 persons, as of now.
The official update mentioned that of the 7,000 stranded tourists in Sikkim, initially, there were 2,000 from West Bengal. While many have returned, 450 tourists from the state are still stranded in remote spots in Lachen and North Sikkim. These places still need to have electricity, and road communication restored.
While telecommunication is being restored, the Army offered tourists access to satellite phones for making phone calls.
Meanwhile in south Bengal, water discharge from several DVC barrages of Maithon and Panchet, and reservoirs of Mukutmanipur has dipped. Consequently, river levels in the districts of Howrah and Hooghly have started receding.
The official update adds that river levels in Paschim Medinipur (district) are on the rise, though there is no overflow. In three south Bengal districts – Howrah, Hooghly, and Paschim Medinipur, five NDRF teams are still camping. The districts also have SDRF teams.
As of now 166 shelter camps with 5,631 persons, are functional in the five districts – Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, and Bankura.