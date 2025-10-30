Menu
Slow climate adaptation threatening lives and economies: UNEP

Some 172 countries have at least one national adaptation policy, strategy or plan in place; only four countries have not started developing a plan.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 03:48 IST
