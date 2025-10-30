<p>Mumbai: Amid rising global temperatures and intensifying climate impacts, a yawning gap in adaptation finance for developing countries is putting lives, livelihoods and entire economies at risk, according to a report by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).</p><p>Released ahead of negotiations at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, the ‘ ‘Adaptation Gap Report 2025: Running on Empty’ — finds that while adaptation planning and implementation are improving, adaptation finance needs in developing countries by 2035 are over US$310 billion per year – 12 times as much as current international public adaptation finance flows.</p>.India's per capita GHG emissions far below world average: UNEP report.<p>“Climate impacts are accelerating. Yet adaptation finance is not keeping pace, leaving the world’s most vulnerable exposed to rising seas, deadly storms, and searing heat,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message on the report. “Adaptation is not a cost – it is a lifeline. Closing the adaptation gap is how we protect lives, deliver climate justice, and build a safer, more sustainable world. Let us not waste another moment.”</p><p>The figure of US$310 billion needed to finance adaptation in developing countries per year by 2035 is based on modelled costs. When basing estimates on extrapolated needs expressed in Nationally Determined Contributions and National Adaptation Plans, this figure rises to US$365 billion. </p><p>These numbers are based on 2023 values and not adjusted for Inflation.</p><p>International public adaptation finance flows to developing countries were US$26 billion in 2023: down from US$28 billion the previous year. This leaves an adaptation finance gap of US$284-339 billion per year – 12 to 14 times as much as current flows. The previous AGR estimate was US$194-366 billion for the year 2030. If current trends in financing do not turn around quickly, the Glasgow Climate Pact goal of doubling international public adaptation finance from 2019 levels to approximately US$40 billion by 2025 will not be achieved.</p><p>Some 172 countries have at least one national adaptation policy, strategy or plan in place; only four countries have not started developing a plan. However, 36 of the 172 countries possess instruments that are outdated or have not been updated in at least a decade. This should be addressed to minimize the possibility of maladaptation, the UNEP report states. </p>