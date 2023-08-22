Soaring onion prices may hurt Modi more than tomatoes

Amar Kisan Jagtap, 44, who grows corn and onions on his six acres of land in Maharashtra, skipped growing onions during the monsoon. Jagtap plans to halve the onion area during the winter season as he anticipates more curbs ahead of some state polls this year and the general election in April or May of 2024.

“I will reduce plantings as my costs are rising every year, but we’re not able to get remunerative prices,” Jagtap said in an interview. “The government’s interference is very high in onions and the recent move to impose an export duty will put pressure on prices.”

Maharashtra is the country’s top producer of onions, accounting for more than 40 per cent of output. They are grown three times a year, twice in the rainy season and once during winter. Rains in parts of the state have been 18 per cent below normal, stressing crops and making the government nervous ahead of the polls.

“Obviously, elections are in focus,” Bajoria said. The “bulk of the food price spike in July was driven by vegetables that are perishable and seasonal in nature,” he said. “I would be more concerned about commodities such as rice and wheat that tend to be more sticky.”