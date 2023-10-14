Son caught bunking classes to smoke hookah, video shows father teaching him a lesson

Parents have their own ways of upbringing their children, many prefer having a good conversation with them and the other half in the population prefer to scold and beat them.
Recently, a video has surfaced online where a man can be seen beating his son after barging into a cafe, where his son was allegedly enjoying and smoking hookah with his friends.
According to the user who posted this video on social media, the boy had informed his father about going to coaching classes, instead he was then caught at a rooftop cafe. The father then can be seen brutally assaulting and scolding his son for his actions.
The video was posted by a user named 'Ghar Ke Kalesh' on X, with the caption, "Kalesh b/w parent and there son inside Cafe over the guy was roaming and enjoying with his friends while Smoking hookah by giving Execuse of coaching." The video since posted has surpassed six lakh views.
The video received a flurry of comments where some remarked that the fathers' actions were acceptable as they should teach their kids about the rights and the wrongs, whereas some sparked debate about good and bad parenting.
Many claimed that it not a right thing for parents to humiliate their kids in a public setting for their wrongdoings.
Some of the comments were posted in Hindi, which after translation read, "One should not beat someone like that in public."
"The boy might be smoking hookah with his tuition fees," read another comment.
"This is why people never tell their parents anything," wrote another.
"He did the right thing, since we have stopped beating kids, they have started to misbehave," read another comment after translation.
"Peaks of embarrassment," wrote a fifth.
Another user commented, "nobody deserves toxic parents like them."
"Where did this take place? Lying is wrong but the adults action is even worst." claimed another.