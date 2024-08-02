Sri Lankan fisherman rescued by Indian fishers in mid-sea

Chennai: A group of Tamil Nadu fishermen have rescued a Sri Lankan fisher, who was stuck in the international waters after his boat developed a snag, and brought him to the Nagapattinam fishing harbour on Friday.

The heartwarming incident came a day after an Indian fisherman from Rameswaram island was killed and another went missing after a collision with a patrol vehicle of the Sri Lankan Navy which was chasing their trawlers.

Sources in the fishermen community told DH that their peers from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district found a fibre boat floating in the mid-seas with a person onboard near their trawler. “These fishermen were involved in deep sea fishing and found the Sri Lankan boat, whose only occupant was unconscious,” a source said.