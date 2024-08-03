SSB DG Chawdhary to hold additional charge of BSF

A Union home ministry order issued on Saturday said that Chawdhary, a 1990-batch IPS officer of the the Uttar Pradesh cadre, will hold the additional charge of the post of BSF DG "till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Chawdhary is the DG of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the force that guards India's fronts with Nepal and Bhutan.