Suits BJP to allow polarising conspiracy theories in election season: Cong on Tirupati laddu row

In a post on X, the Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "If the claims of desecration of the Tirupati Laddus are right, of course a full fledged enquiry must identify the guilty and strictest possible punishment must be meted out BUT, if the claims are wrong or motivated then, millions of devotees of Tirupati will not forgive those playing with their faith."

"Until then, it suits the BJP to allow polarising conspiracy theories to fly thick in the air in election season," he added.