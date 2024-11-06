Home
Supreme Court dismisses plea for review of verdict refusing to direct re-exam of NEET-UG 24

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra dismissed the review plea filed by one Kajal Kumari observing there was no error in its verdict.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 14:28 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 14:28 IST
