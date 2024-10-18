Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court grants bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in money laundering case

Ansari is the son of gangster-politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who died in jail a few months ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 12:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 12:55 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us