Supreme Court orders immediate release of Delhi lawyer arrested by Haryana STF in murder case

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria passed the order after hearing senior advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for the lawyer.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 07:16 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 07:16 IST
