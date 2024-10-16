Home
Supreme Court to begin marital rape case hearing on October 17

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Wednesday said it will commence the hearing on the pleas on Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 16:43 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 16:43 IST
