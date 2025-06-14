Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Survivor of 1993 Indian Airlines crash remembers tragedy

He was on board the ill-fated Indian Airlines plane that took off from Chikalthana airport in Aurangabad district (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) on April 26, 1993.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2025, 04:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2025, 04:51 IST
India NewsPlane CrashIndian Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us