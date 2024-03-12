JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

AIADMK holds protest, forms human chain to condemn DMK regime over 'drugs'

Forming a human chain, AIADMK workers carried placards with slogans like 'Say no to drugs, say no to DMK' and 'Save students, save Tamil Nadu people'. The agitations were led by former Ministers and party leaders in their respective regions.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 08:30 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK on Tuesday held a state-wide protest and formed a human chain to condemn the ruling DMK over alleged prevalence of drugs in the state.

Forming a human chain, AIADMK workers carried placards with slogans like 'Say no to drugs, say no to DMK' and 'Save students, save Tamil Nadu people'. The agitations were led by former Ministers and party leaders in their respective regions.

Many participants including former Ministers D Jayakumar, C V Shanmugam, SP Velumani, P Thangamani and Sellur Raju were clad in black shirts with all wings of the AIADMK participating in the demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 March 2024, 08:30 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKDrugsAIADMK

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT