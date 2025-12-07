<p>Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu): A Class 12 student of a government school near here has succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning after he was allegedly attacked by a group of Class 11 students, police said.</p><p>Fourteen class 11 students of Government Arignar Anna Model Higher Secondary School in Patteeswaram allegedly attacked their senior student on December 4, following a clash between their respective classes, they added.</p><p>The accused students hit the boy on the head with a wooden stick, leaving him seriously injured, police said.</p>.'Drunk' teacher abuses students, dances in Maharashtra govt school; villagers demand action against him .<p>The boy’s parents rushed to the school on being informed and admitted him to the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam. He was later shifted to a private hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thanjavur">Thanjavur</a> for further treatment, police said. He had to be operated on to remove the blood clot in his brain.</p><p>On Sunday, around 2.30 am, he succumbed to his injuries, police confirmed. The 14 accused have been arrested and lodged in a juvenile home.</p><p>Patteeswaram Police said they had initially registered an attempt to murder case. "After post-mortem, we’ll alter it into a murder case," an official said.</p>