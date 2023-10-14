Desilting of water bodies help recharge groundwater recharge in Delta

Four years later, the lakes and tanks brim with water for most part of the year after being desilted. “We made fun of these youngsters when they started cleaning the first lake. But after seeing the benefits, we know we are wrong,” K Senthil Nathan, a resident of Nadiyam, told DH.

“Recharge of groundwater is the biggest benefit we have got due to the efforts of the youngsters. Desilting of water bodies increased their storage capacities and cleared the supply lines of any hindrance. Strengthening of the bunds ensured that sea water doesn’t enter the water bodies,” he said.

As a result, ground water is now available at just 50 feet as compared to about 200-250 feet just a few years ago.

Raghavan said desilting has a direct correlation with groundwater recharge and reduction of salt water intrusion. “With the groundwater level at about 50 feet, many farmers have resumed cultivating paddy. We went to coconut only because of water issues. Our soil is most suited for paddy and we are happy to get back. We had water in the lake for most part of last year,” he told DH.

Raghavan said they are happy that they could make a difference to the villages. “Water conservation is what we have been advocating for the past few years to ensure Delta bounces back,” he added.

Arumugam, another farmer, said the efforts have resulted in good water yield and water output. “Cauvery water is our lifeline and we couldn’t store water and use it due to a variety of factors. Now that the water bodies are deepened and cleaned, the storage capacity of the lakes and tanks have increased. We now have water in the water bodies for most part of the year,” he told DH.

KAIFA’s first project was desilting and cleaning of the Peravurani lake whose area is spread over 560 acres. After having made a difference in the Delta, KAIFA has now spread its tentacles in other regions – the organisation is now involved in cleaning lakes in Tirunelveli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Thoothukudi districts, and in states outside Tamil Nadu as well.