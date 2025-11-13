Menu
tamil nadu

DMK government deceiving sanitation workers struggling for livelihood: Union Minister L Murugan

The workers have been on protest since August 1, and they have been staging demonstrations to draw the attention of the state government.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 06:50 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 06:50 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKsanitation workers

