First train passes through Kavaraipettai station, as Southern Railway clears a line

An hour before the train passed, the track was rendered fit for 10 kmph for the first train and after two trains pass, higher speed will be given, the railway said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 19:27 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 19:27 IST
Tamil Nadu

