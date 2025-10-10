<p>The Supreme Court on Friday reserved order on the pleas by actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others, in the Karur rally stampede case. </p><p>The plea was filed challenging the Madras High Court order directing that an SIT be constituted to probe the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.</p><p>A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria heard submissions from senior counsels appearing for the party, victims, Tamil Nadu government and others.</p><p>The apex court also questioned how the High Court's principal bench in Chennai could pass orders when Karur fell within the jurisdiction of Madurai bench.</p><p>During the hearing, the bench orally questioned the manner in which the High Court passed the order. It noted that the SIT investigation was ordered in a petition seeking a Standard Operating Protocol for political rallies.</p><p>Addressing Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for the State, Justice Maheshwari said, "We are unable to understand how this order was passed?"</p><p>The plea had objected to the high court constituting a special investigation team (SIT) only with officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>