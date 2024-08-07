Madras High Court reverses acquittal of two DMK ministers in disproportionate assets cases; orders fresh trial

Chennai: In an embarrassment to the ruling DMK, the Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside the discharge of Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran in disproportionate assets (DA) cases by a special court.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who took suo motu revisions of the two cases after observing that investigating officers changed their stance following the change of government in May 2021, directed the two ministers to stand trial in the cases filed against them.
The high court also directed the Special Court for MP/MLA Cases at Sriviliputhur in Virudhunagar district to frame charges against Thenarasu and Ramachandran, and conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis.
Justice Venkatesh had already taken suo motu revision of acquittal of the ministers by trial courts in a fortnight after he took up the discharge of Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in a DA case. All the three cases were investigated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption under the state government.
“This court is of the considered opinion that something is very rotten in the Special Court for MP/MLA Cases at Sriviliputhur,” Justice Venkatesh had said in his order on August 23, 2023.
The cases against the ministers, both hailing from Virudhunagar district in the southern part of the state, was filed in 2011 and 2012 by the then J Jayalalithaa regime after the DMK lost the elections. Ramachandran and Thennarasu were ministers in the 2006-2011 M Karunanidhi-led DMK government.
Both were acquitted from the DA cases filed against them in 2022 after the DVAC gave clean chits to them following the filing of a supplementary chargesheet, which differed from the initial chargesheet in the case.
Justice Venkatesh had passed individual orders detailing the reasons for his taking up suo motu revision of the acquittal of the two senior politicians and clarified that he has nothing against any individual. He also came down heavily on officials from the DVAC, suggesting that they have changed their stance after 2021, in a veiled reference to the year DMK replaced AIADMK as the governing party in Tamil Nadu.
In Ramachandran’s case, the DVAC filed a chargesheet in 2012 against him and three others, including his wife. The case was then transferred to Principal Sessions Court in April 2019 following which the accused filed individual petitions seeking discharge from the case.
However, in 2021, the IO decides to conduct fresh investigation and filed a closure report in October 2022, which was accepted by the Principal Sessions Judge V Thilaham in July 20, 2023.
The DVAC filed a case against Thennarasu and his wife in February 2012 and filed the chargesheet in November 2012. Thenarasu’s case was also transferred to Principal Sessions Judge in 2019 and investigating officer took up further investigation in September 2021 and filed a supplementary report in October 2022. The minister was discharged from the case in December last year.
