tamil nadu

Man arrested for poisoning tigers in Tamil Nadu

A probe revealed that the accused's cow was missing for sometime and he had found its remains.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 17:23 IST

A man has been arrested for allegedly poisoning two tigresses to death here recently, Forest Department officials said on Monday. The arrested person was identified as Sekar. Earlier, the carcasses of the animals were discovered near Avalanche here, following which forest officials launched a probe and sent tissue samples for forensic analysis.

With the carcass of a cow also found nearby, a thorough probe was launched in the locality, they said. Later it emerged that Sekar's cow was missing for sometime and he had found its remains.

He laced the cow's carcass with insecticide and the animals that consumed it died, officials said. Sekar was later remanded to custody.

(Published 11 September 2023, 17:23 IST)
India News Tamil Nadu Bengal Tiger

